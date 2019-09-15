Garrett Meriwether Foundation’s inaugural 5k proves major success

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The community rallied for an incredible turnout at The Garrett Meriwether Foundation’s inaugural 5k run/1-mile walk on Sunday. The event was a major success, with more than 500 participants raising over $25,000.

Originally, the foundation had planned to raise money for three scholarships to UNLV, awarded in 18-year-old Garrett’s memory. However, funds were raised for at least 10. Scholarships will be granted to students with a focus on three of Meriwether’s interests: speech and debate, DECA or hospitality management.

The event was also a huge show of support for the Meriwether family. Garrett tragically died in May 2019 when his car was hit by a sedan driven by a teenager under the influence of alcohol.

Meriwether’s mother and father founded the nonprofit to draw awareness to the dangers of driving under the influence and help UNLV students achieve their dreams for the future.