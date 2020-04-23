GARDENING TIP: Best way to kill weeds

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Although the forecast is starting to look like summer, it’s been a wet spring and you might be noticing the weeds in your yard.

Dr. Q of Star Nursery says not all weed killers are are alike and knowing the right one to use can save you from killing more than the weeds.

If you’ve ever strolled down the aisle of hired killers in the lawn and garden department, it can be confusing choosing the right exterminator-in -a-bottle to rid your lawn, rocks, or sidewalks of those stubborn weeds.

“These ones here – the Kilz All, Ramuda, Knock Out – are all non-selective weed killers. Now they will kill any vegetation you spray it on the leaf surface of. So, you don’t want to spray it on any plants you want to keep because it will damage them. It’s good to use on driveways, sidewalks, rocked areas, places where you don’t have a lot of ground cover or plants that you want to keep because this will only work on the leaf surface,” said Paul Noe, aka Dr. Q at Star Nursery. “This one is non-selective so you just want to be sure that whatever you spray it on is something you want to get rid of.”

But for the leafy greens that sprout in your grass or that crabgrass that takes over, you need a Weed Be Gone defense.

“So, you can spray it on grass lawns without hurting them, but it will kill all the broad leaf weeds as well as control crabgrass. It won’t kill it completely but it will control it,” he said.

Ultimately, in nature, weeds have a really important ecological role. They quickly cover disturbed soil and protect the area from erosion, and even sustain soil life. So, getting ahead of the problem will save you some work long into the summer.