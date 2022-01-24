Garbage, vandalism taking a toll on parks around the Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — From litter to lack of upkeep and vandalism, some residents are concerned and have reached out to 8 News Now about maintenance at parks across the valley.

At Jaycee Park near Eastern and Sahara, we saw just a sample of the problems at parks around the valley.

What we found might surprise you: garbage, broken glass, damaged playgrounds, graffiti and dirty tables.

Elena Ledoux is a mom of a 9-year-old. She frequents many valley parks. She is noticing more problems recently. Parks are not as clean as they used to be.

Ledoux says it doesn’t matter what area of town, or who runs each park. There is a lot of graffiti and debris.

Shelby McCulley, mom of a 10-year-old, said she agrees.

(Sally Jaramillo / KLAS)

(Sally Jaramillo / KLAS)

(Sally Jaramillo / KLAS)

(Sally Jaramillo / KLAS)

(Sally Jaramillo / KLAS)

(Sally Jaramillo / KLAS)

(Sally Jaramillo / KLAS)

“It doesn’t matter what park you go to, you’re going to find vagrants. You’re going to find trash. And they need to be more attentive, especially for our children,” McCulley said. She has lived in Las Vegas for more than five years.

Both mothers say they would like to see all playgrounds being inspected and sanitized once a week.

If you find a problem at a park, report it.

Some parks do have numbers posted. If you can’t find the number, reach out to your city of the county. They can also tell you if it’s a park run by an HOA.

We reached out to some of the people who maintain parks in the valley. Here’s what they had to say:

All Clark County parks are cleaned daily. This includes trash pickup, graffiti removal and cleaning the restrooms. Also, every County park has at least one sign that includes a non-emergency phone number and email address that park patrons may use to tell us about any issues or concerns at the park. Park patrons may also submit concerns or requests at https://clarkcountynv.gov/fixit. Dan Kulin, Clark County

The city always appreciates heads up from residents, and they can report park maintenance issues through the city website at the report a problem link: https://www.lasvegasnevada.gov/Government/Departments/Operations-Maintenance/Report-A-Problem, by calling 702-229-PLAY or by reaching out via the city’s social media channels. In addition, the city has many park and neighborhood cleanups with city staff working with community partners and neighbors to clean. We also have the “pack in pack out” program at Floyd Lamb Park at Tule Springs where we encourage visitors to remove all the trash they bring with them into the park. We are even trying the new craze of “plogging” – jogging and picking up trash at the same time. We have an event coming up that I have attached. Jace Radke, City of Las Vegas

The City of Henderson takes great pride in its award-winning park system. Our Parks and Recreation Department works diligently to maintain all 68 parks throughout the city. If residents see any acts of vandalism or unsanitary conditions, they can easily submit their concerns online at contacthenderson.com. Should residents witness active vandalism, we encourage them to contact the police through the non-emergency line at 3-1-1. The City of Henderson appreciates our community’s vigilance as we work together to keep our parks a safe and fun place for all. Madeleine Skains, City of Henderson