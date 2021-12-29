Gaming regulators say mask rule enforcement to ‘intensify’ at casinos

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Gaming Control Board issued a statement on Wednesday saying enforcement of the mask mandate will “intensify” as 300,000 visitors turn Las Vegas into a New Year’s Eve playground.

During its regular meeting, gaming regulators reminded casinos and other gaming licensees that they could face disciplinary action if they fail to enforce Gov. Steve Sisolak’s Emergency Directive 45. That directive requires face masks to be worn properly regardless of a person’s vaccination status.

Related Content Virgin Hotels Las Vegas hosts star-studded grand opening event

The last enforcement against a Las Vegas casino involved a $60,000 fine against the Mohegan Sun Casino at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas after it opened in early March of 2021.

The board also has the ability to revoke a license, although that would likely follow progressive discipline.

“With another sharp increase in cases of COVID-19 occurring in Nevada, the Nevada Gaming Control Board (Board) expects each of its licensees to ensure compliance with Governor Sisolak’s Emergency Directive 045, which adopts all recommendations promulgated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) related to masks,” the statement said.

“As Nevada prepares for a substantial rise in visitation for the New Year’s holiday, the Board will intensify its enforcement of Emergency Directive 045 at all licensed locations subject to the mask requirement to ensure the safety of Nevada’s residents and visitors,” according to the board.

“The Board reminds its licensees, gaming employees, and the general public that a licensee in violation of any federal, state or local law or regulation is a violation of Nevada Gaming Commission Regulation 5.011, and that the Board may seek disciplinary action by the Nevada Gaming Commission for any such violation,” according to the board.