Gaming regulators: 111 cases for violations since June 4 casino reopenings

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Gaming regulators have 111 cases of violations to Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak’s emergency directive, according to a Wednesday news release.

Whether casinos are in danger of having their gaming licenses suspended or revoked is unclear. The Gaming Control Board has not specified where the violations took place — only that they have 111 open cases that followed extensive checks since the Declaration of Emergency Directive was put in place before casinos reopened on June 4.

Among the violations that fall under the directive: face coverings for employees, and several rules that apply to sanitation practices and social distancing. The governor’s order requiring more widespread use of face masks came on June 24.

The state has conducted 1,453 inspections in casinos operating under non-restricted licenses, and 6,008 inspections in bars and smaller gaming operations under restricted licenses. Restricted licenses apply to places that have a maximum of 15 slot machines — typically bars, convenience stores and grocery stores.

On a smaller scale, the Nevada Division of Industrial Relations has conducted 259 checks since stricter mask regulations went into practice. Nevada Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) officials will conduct ongoing compliance enforcement. Gaming establishments will also be surveyed as part of the ongoing effort, according to a news release from the Industrial Relations division.

About 85% of businesses checked have been in compliance so far, the news release reports.

Initial observations have been conducted at grocery stores, home improvement stores, clothing stores, gyms, hair and nail salons, and other retail locations where large groups of people may gather.

If non-compliance is found during an initial observation, the business is provided a written notice and request for voluntary compliance. A follow up visit by Nevada OSHA officials will be conducted. If the employer is still not complaint and a violation is found, a notice of citation and penalty will be issued.

A maximum penalty of $134,940 can be assessed by OSHA.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.