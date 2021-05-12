Gaming floors at Station Casinos approved to operate at full capacity

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The gaming floors at Station Casinos properties in Las Vegas may now operate at 100% capacity.

The company said it received approval from the Nevada Gaming Control Board to increase its occupancy at all of its opened properties, including Red Rock, Green Valley Ranch, Palace Station, Boulder Station, Sunset Station and Santa Fe Station, effective immediately.

Station Casinos says it has been able to vaccinate “an overwhelming majority” of its team members after opening vaccination clinics at its properties.

We are pleased to announce we have received approval from the Nevada Gaming Control Board to increase our gaming floor occupancy to 100 percent at all of our properties.https://t.co/avfzgr85p7 — Station Casinos (@stationcasinos) May 12, 2021

Their vaccination efforts will continue with a drive-thru vaccination clinic at Texas Station, which opened on Tuesday.

“The Company would like to thank Governor Steve Sisolak, the Nevada Gaming Control Board, Clark County Commissioners and all local governmental officials for their steadfast leadership and guidance, and extends a warm welcome to its returning guests,” Station Casinos noted in a news release on Wednesday.

MGM Resorts also announced Wednesday that its properties have been approved to operate at full capacity after reaching an 80% vaccination rate among its employees. In the past week, Wynn, Encore, The Cosmopolitan and The STRAT opened their gaming floors at 100%.