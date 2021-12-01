Gaming Control Board recommends San Manuel purchase of Palms to be approved; reopening set for 2022

The Palms Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas on October 3, 2018. – (Photo by Mark RALSTON / AFP) (Photo credit should read MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Gaming executives with the San Manuel Indian Tribe say they expect to reopen the Palms resort in the spring of 2022.

The group purchased the property from Station Casinos for $650 million dollars.

On Wednesday, the Nevada Gaming Control Board recommended the San Manuel Indian Tribe purchase of the Palms Casino resort be approved.

Executives say they only get one chance to do this right and make the Palms a special place.

They described today’s meeting with the Nevada Gaming Control Board as monumental, historic, and humbling for San Manuel as it is the first-ever tribal-owned casino in Las Vegas.

Cynthia Kiser Murphey is the Palms General Manager and says they are eager to get their license and look forward to bringing the property back to life and adding more than 1,200 jobs.

“We are a very small team right now obviously till licensing and we have launched a website to get former palms employees to make contact with us and as soon as licensing occurs we’ll be out in the community hiring,” Murphey added.

The rooms at the Palms will not only have amazing views of the Las Vegas Strip and Allegiant Stadium but one-of-a-kind suites and a pool complex.

Scotch 80 Prime, a well-known restaurant at the property will also return.

Currently, the condo tower is already open at the resort.

The Nevada Gaming Commission will consider the resort’s gaming license in two weeks.