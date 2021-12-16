Gaming Board approves first gaming license to a Native American tribe to operate in Las Vegas

The Palms Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas on October 3, 2018. – (Photo by Mark RALSTON / AFP) (Photo credit should read MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Gaming Board has approved a gaming license for the San Manuel Gaming and Hospitality Authority (SMGHA), an affiliate of the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians to operate the Palms on Tropicana.

Gaming executives with the San Manuel Indian Tribe have said they expect to reopen the Palms resort in the spring of 2022.

The group purchased the property from Station Casinos for $650 million dollars.

It was two weeks ago when the Nevada Gaming Control Board recommended the San Manuel Indian Tribe purchase of the Palms Casino resort be approved.

“We are grateful for this opportunity to share our long-standing tradition of hospitality with Las Vegas and execute our vision for this iconic resort, starting by welcoming back former and current Palms employees,” said SMGHA Chairwoman Latisha Casas. “Together, we will create history.”

“We would like to extend a sincere ‘thank you’ to Red Rock Resorts and their leadership team,” said SMGHA Management Committee Member Laurens Vosloo. “We deeply appreciate the support and ongoing partnership they provided as we worked through transition of ownership.”

Recruitment for more than 1,000 positions ranging from casino, operations, hotel management, food and beverage along with supervisor positions is underway. Following the close of the transaction on Friday December 17 ,interested applicants can apply at www.palmscareers.com. Again, this site will not be operational until the close of the transaction on Friday December 17.

“It’s such an honor to reach this milestone today. As we forge ahead, it’s important we bring forward the strong values and culture of the Tribe into everything we do at the property,” said Cynthia Kiser Murphey, General Manager of Palms. “From team member culture to exceptional guest service, it’s our intent to create a lively and fun environment not only for customers but our dedicated staff as well.”