‘Gameday To Go’ curbside dining experience extended to Allegiant Stadium Raiders fans

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Raiders fans can now take “gameday at home” to the next level. ‘Gameday To Go’ curbside dining packages at Allegiant Stadium will bring a taste of the Raiders gameday experience to Las Vegas fans for the rest of the 2020 season.

Silver & Black Hospitality, Allegiant Stadium’s dining and hospitality team, curates the Gameday To Go menu each week to showcase a variety of flavors from the stadium’s menu, as well as specials inspired by that week’s opponent.

Limited orders are available each week through the Raiders and Allegiant Stadium mobile app.

“Gameday To Go taps into the tradition of tailgating excellence the Raiders are known for and that heavily influenced how we approached creating menus throughout the stadium,” said Michael Frauenheim, Senior Executive Chef, Silver & Black Hospitality.

MENU PACKAGES:

Stadium Classics

Past meets present. Presenting the “Raider Dog” alongside fan-favorite game-day fare.

4x Raider Dogs

1x Loaded Nachos (No Meat)

1x Raiders Deluxe Popcorn

4x Raiders, Sports Water Bottles

2x Bottled Soft Drinks, select Coca-Cola® products

1x “Signature Swag” Package

“We wanted to bring that real game-day stadium experience to our fans, and share the elevated, creative, authentic tailgate menu items that they will be able to experience at Allegiant Stadium,” added Frauenheim.

Boomtown Burgers

Not your typical stadium cheeseburger. Double USDA 100% beef patties and enough signature snacks for the whole family

4x Boomtown Charbroiled Burgers

1x House Kettle Chips & Dip

2x Bavarian Pretzel Bites & Beer Cheese

2x Raiders Deluxe Popcorn

4x Raiders, Sports Water Bottles

4x Bottled Soft Drinks, select Coca-Cola® products

1x “Gameday Essentials” Merch Package

Taste of Allegiant Stadium

Come hungry, try everything. The complete package for a Raiders Sunday

4x Boomtown Charbroiled Burgers

4x Allegiant Stadium Specialty Dogs

2x Loaded Carne Asada Nachos

2x Bavarian Pretzel Bites & Beer Cheese

2x Raiders Deluxe Popcorn

2x Candy Boxes

4x Raiders, Sports Water Bottles

4x Bottled Soft Drinks, select Coca-Cola® products

1x “Fan Cave Favorites” Merch Package

Weekly Opponent-Inspired Specials

Each week the Silver & Black Hospitality team features limited orders of special dishes inspired by the famous flavors of the opponent’s city

Crab Dip with Crispy Plantain Chips (Tampa Bay)

Polish Sausage with Duck Fat Sauerkraut (Cleveland)

Bacon Wrapped Street Dog (Los Angeles)

Fans are encouraged to order early in the week as limited Gameday To Go Packages are available.

Orders are placed through the Raiders and Allegiant Stadium app, available through the Apple App Store and Google Play, and picked up at Allegiant Stadium the day of each Raiders game.

Upon arrival, guests are directed to a lettered parking spot and stadium staff deliver orders prepared at a mobile kitchen outside the stadium for contactless, curbside pick-up.

For more information, visit the website here.