Game show “Catch 21” looking for Las Vegas contestants

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s been a staple on the Game Show Network since 2008, now the hit show “Catch 21” is coming to Las Vegas. Game Show Network is casting for the trivia-meets-blackjack game show until early April in Las Vegas.

For those who aren’t familiar with the game, Catch 21 deals out larger-than-life playing cards, as host Alfonso Ribeiro asks general-knowledge questions. Contestants compete to build the closest hand to 21 without busting.

Contestants battle for a chance to win up to $25,000 in the final round. For more information on signing up for the casting call, see the flyer at the top of this article.

