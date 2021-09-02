Game of Thrones fan convention set for February at the Rio in Las Vegas

The crown of the House of Baratheon is pictured on September 7, 2015 during the opening of an exhibition dedicated to HBO’s television medieval fantasy series “Game of Thrones” at the Carrousel du Louvre in Paris. (LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Game of Thrones Official Fan Convention is coming to Las Vegas in February.

The convention, scheduled Feb. 18-20, 2022, at the Rio Hotel & Suites Convention Center, is being planned as the prequel — House of the Dragon — is expected from HBO in 2022.

“Game of Thrones is a cultural phenomenon with an incredible fanbase, and we are thrilled to be celebrating both with the first official Game of Thrones fan convention,” said Peter van Roden, Senior Vice President of Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment.

“This is an exciting initiative, growing one of our beloved global franchises and allowing fans to become even more immersed in the world of Westeros and beyond. This will be a truly unforgettable experience that loyal and new fans alike will love and enjoy,” he said.

Based on George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood, House of the Dragon, which is set 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones, tells the story of House Targaryen.

Game of Thrones fans can expect special guests, panel discussions, cosplay and trivia competitions, autograph signing sessions, photo opportunities, sales of exclusive Game of Thrones merchandise and more. The full convention schedule along with ticket pricing and on-sale dates will be announced in the coming months.

“Our goal is to provide a grand celebration of all things Game of Thrones, a non-stop celebration for our fellow fans,” said Erin Ferries, SVP of Licensing and Business Development for Creation Entertainment.