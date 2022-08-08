The Game Day Express returns for the 2022-2023 sports season

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada (RTC) is bringing back

the Game Day Express this upcoming sports season.

The Game Day express will be providing direct service to Allegiant Stadium for Raiders and UNLV football home games, and to T-Mobile Arena for Golden Knights home games.

Pick-up locations for the 2022-23 Raiders and Golden Knights home games include:

Route 605 – Summerlin Game Day Express: Red Rock Casino Resort Spa

Route 606 – Green Valley Game Day Express: Green Valley Ranch Resort Spa & Casino

Route 607 – Centennial Hills Game Day Express: Santa Fe Station Casino

Route 609 – East Side Game Day Express: Sam’s Town Hotel & Gambling Hall

Route 610 – North Las Vegas Game Day Express: Aliante Casino Hotel Spa

Route 612 – West Henderson Game Day Express: M Resort Spa Casino

Pick-up locations for the 2022-2023 UNLV football home games:

Route 613 – UNLV Game Day Express: UNLV Transit Center. Route also stops at Tropicana and Las Vegas Blvd.

The cost to ride the Game Day Express is $2 per person each way with exact change.

The service is scheduled to launch for the Raider’s first preseason home game on Sunday, Aug 14, and continues throughout all 10 preseason and regular season home games. The service will continue with the first preseason Golden Knights home game on Monday, Sept 26 at T-Mobile Arena.

For more information visit this link.