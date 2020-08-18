Game 5: Golden Knights look to close out series with win against Blackhawks

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Vegas Golden Knights are hoping to close out the series against the Chicago Blackhawks in Game 5 Tuesday night.

Despite doing everything they could in Game 4 with the highest number of shots, scoring chances and shot attempts, the team ended their undefeated run in the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs after losing Game 4 to the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday, 3-1. Previously, the Knights won all six of their games played during the postseason.

The Knights lead the best-of-seven first round series, 3-1.

With a win Tuesday night, Vegas would advance to the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs and face the lowest remaining seed in the Western Conference.

Robin Lehner has been in the net for three out of the four games played in the first round.

Lehner was traded from the Blackhawks to the Knights just prior to the trade deadline and lost his first game with the Knights on Sunday. His record with the team is now 7-1-0.

Vegas is designated as the home team for Game 5.

It will start at 7:30 p.m. on AT&T SportsNet. Be sure to tune in to 8 News Now at 11 p.m. for game results and highlights.