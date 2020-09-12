Game 4: Golden Knights look to tie series again with win against Dallas Saturday

EDMONTON, ALBERTA – SEPTEMBER 10: Anton Khudobin #35 of the Dallas Stars makes the save against William Karlsson #71 of the Vegas Golden Knights during the second period in Game Three of the Western Conference Final during the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place on September 10, 2020 in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Vegas Golden Knights are looking to even the series against the Dallas Stars in Game 4 of the Western Conference Final Saturday night.

After falling short in Game 3 of the best-of-seven series and allowing Dallas to score with just 31 seconds into overtime, the Knights have some work to do.

With the 3-2 overtime win Thursday, the Dallas Stars took the 2-1 series lead.

During a press conference Saturday morning ahead of Game 4, Golden Knights Head Coach Peter DeBoer said the team’s focus will be putting traffic in front of Dallas Stars’ goalie Anton Khudobin.

“We got to stick them in the net. You can’t coach the puck into the net, but you can coach making it tougher on the goalie and I think that’s an area we have to concentrate on,” DeBoer said.

Knights forward, William Carrier, agreed with his coach, saying that driving pucks in front of the net will make it tough on the Stars goalie.

4TH LINE STARTING/SETTING THE TONE:



"We're just trying to get a spark… get the boys rolling… maybe some big hits, a goal would be ideal," Carrier said.#8NN #VegasBorn — 8 News NOW (@8NewsNow) September 12, 2020

Another key to Saturday’s game is scoring first.

“It’s been a key component through the first three games. At the same time, you can’t control that very much either. We’re going to try to score first, so are they,” DeBoer said. “Our game plan is to put them in a hole more than we have in the first three games.”

The Stars are the designated home team for Game 4.

Game 4 will air on NBCSN at 5 p.m. PST.