Gambler wins $1.1M at SLS after betting on Tiger Woods to win Masters

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Tiger Woods wasn’t the only big winner on Masters Sunday. One bettor successfully turned an $85,000 wager on Tiger to win the 2019 Masters into a $1,190,000 payout.

The bet on Tiger to win the 2019 Masters Tournament was placed at the SLS hotel-casino on April 9, at 14/1 (+1400) odds, at one of William Hill’s Las Vegas Sports Books. The win represents the largest golf payout in William Hill history.

“It’s great to see Tiger back. It’s a painful day for William Hill – our biggest golf loss ever – but a great day for golf,” said William Hill US Director of Trading Nick Bogdanovich.

Back on August 13, 2018, Tiger opened as a co-favorite at 12/1 (+1200) odds (along with Jordan Spieth, Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas, Tiger Woods, Brooks Koepka, and Rory McIlroy) to win the tournament. Before Sunday’s final round started, Tiger was available at 3/1 (+300) to capture his fifth Green Jacket.