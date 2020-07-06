‘GALS’ middle school prepares for opening amid COVID-19 pandemic

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada’s first all girls school plans to open this fall, even during the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s a charter middle school, located on the campus of UNLV.

It is called Girls Athletic Leadership School or “GALS” Las Vegas. The middle school plans to welcome sixth and seventh graders this fall.

School leaders continue to accept applications and noticed a recent uptick following the Clark County School District revealing its back to school COVID-19 plan.

“Our enrollment has increased enormously,” said Krista Yarberry, Head of School for Girls Athletic Leadership School.

Angelina Ortiz is part of the inaugural “GALS” class. She chose to come here this fall after attending a CCSD middle school.

“I’m really looking forward to everything that they’re looking to teach me,” Ortiz said. “There was a lot of boys where I couldn’t really get a good education, they were really loud.”

She welcomes the all-girls model that incorporates physical education with academics. The school plans to open in August at the Boys and Girls Club of Southern Nevada on the UNLV campus.

“We want our children to see themselves in college,” Yarberry said. “This is important. It’s a part of their life.”

The school also focuses on opening during COVID-19.

The school posted a plan online. One option includes in-person instruction five days a week with distance learning.

“Every girl will get their own Chromebook. So, the technology is there immediately,” Yarberry said. “We’re not waiting to get it, it will be there day 1. We have purchased interactive software between teacher and student when they’re on that.”

On campus, clear partitions seperate desks, providing comfort for some parents who want their student in a classroom.

“They want to ensure there is an academic rigor to their child’s education,” Yarberry said. “They don’t want their child just sitting at home.”

“Here I think I will try my hardest to get into college,” Ortiz added.

The school eventually plans to enroll a total of 400 students and move to a permanent location at the La Paz Business Center.

Enrollment is still open.