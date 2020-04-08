GALLERY: What Oahu’s landmarks look like amid stay-at-home order

Skip to content
KLAS - 8 News Now
Las Vegas
57°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Political News
News
Live Stream
Hidden History
Mystery Wire
Area 51
I-Team
Crime
2020 Election interviews
National News
Coronavirus
Vegas Fugitives
Decades
Border Report
In Your Business
Top Stories
BREAKING: Senator Bernie Sanders ends presidential bid
On the lookout for more rain
Video
Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – April 8, 2020
Video
Massive effort to get Los Angeles homeless into hotels
Weather
Weather
Map Center
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Top Stories
On the lookout for more rain
Video
Top Stories
Nate’s 7-Day Forecast – Tuesday morning, April 7, 2020
Video
Top Stories
IQAir: Los Angeles has lowest pollution in the world
Nate’s 7-Day Forecast – Monday, April 6, 2020
Video
Tedd’s Forecast for Friday, April 4
Video
Winds take a quick rest today
Video
Traffic
Traffic
Driving You Crazy
Sports
Sports
NFL Draft
Golden Knights
Aviators
Combat Sports
Game On! Vegas
Lights Soccer
Aces – WNBA
Motorsports Vegas
Podcasts
Raiders
Sports Betting
UNLV Sports
West Coast Sports
Top Stories
UFC wants to host fights on a ‘private island’
Top Stories
Classic Golden Knights games reairing on AT&T SportsNet April 7-15
Vegas Golden Knights’ AHL team signs free agent defenseman Zack Hayes
Runnin’ for Glory: 30 years later
Video
2020 non-sports bracket ranks most important people, topics
Video
Community
Community
Cyber Safe Parent
What’s Cool at School
Buddy Check
Pledge
Acts of Kindness
Calendar
Living Green
Remarkable Women
Stay Well
Las Vegas Now
Las Vegas Now
Supermarket Chef
Law Vegas Now
Lets Get Cooking
Carter Investment Services
Patriot Law
TailG8 Treats
All Custom Iron
Top Stories
Michael’s on how to make a no-sew face mask
Video
Top Stories
Clean and sanitize your home or business with Zerorez
Video
Dr. Nash shares her weight loss secrets
Video
Educational toys for when kids are out of school
Video
Staying connected with Count’s Kustoms
Video
Contests
En Español
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Stay Connected
8 News Now on Alexa
Newsletter Sign Up
Advertise With Us
Work for Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Sen. Bernie Sanders drops out of 2020 presidential race
GALLERY: What Oahu’s landmarks look like amid stay-at-home order
Local News
Posted:
Apr 8, 2020 / 05:08 AM PDT
/
Updated:
Apr 8, 2020 / 05:08 AM PDT
Queen’s Beach. April 7, 2020.
Queen’s Beach. April 7, 2020.
Kaimana Beach’s parking lot is blocked off as Honolulu enters its third week of the stay-at-home order. April 7, 2020.
The Hawaiian Airlines International lobby remains empty as Honolulu enters its third week of the stay-at-home order. April 6, 2020.
National Guard are seen at a checkpoint in the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport. April 6, 2020.
A sight not often seen–an empty curbside at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport. April 6, 2020.
A police car sits at the entrance to a coned-off Kailua Beach Park parking lot. The lot will be closed until the stay-at-home order is lifted. April 3, 2020.
The shore line along Kailua. April 3, 2020.
Chinatown businesses remain shuttered as week 2 of the stay-at-home order comes to a close. April 2, 2020.
Chinatown businesses remain shuttered as week 2 of the stay-at-home order comes to a close. April 2, 2020.
‘Iolani Palace stands alone as residents and tourists stay at home during the coronavirus pandemic. March 30, 2020.
King Kamehameha’s statue. March 30, 2020.
Hawaiian Airlines’ aircraft line the runway as flights decrease amid the coronavirus pandemic. March 30, 2020.
Beachgoers usually pack themselves onto the sandy area fronting the Hilton Hawaiian Village. One day after stay-at-home order started, the beach is empty of its sun seeking bodies. March 26, 2020.
The streets of Waikiki are abandoned and empty amid the stay-at-home order. March 26, 2020.
Waikiki Beach is free of tourists and residents alike after stay-at-home order implemented. March 26, 2020.
Waikiki Beach is free of tourists and residents alike after stay-at-home order implemented. March 26, 2020.
Waikiki Beach is free of tourists and residents alike after stay-at-home order implemented. March 26, 2020.
The streets of Waikiki are empty one day after stay-at-home order went into effect. March 26, 2020.
The streets of Waikiki are empty one day after stay-at-home order went into effect. March 26, 2020.
The statue of Duke Kahanamoku, which usually welcomes hordes of visitors, stands alone in front of an empty beach. March 26, 2020.
The University of Hawaii is empty amid the coronavirus pandemic. March 25, 2020.
The parking lot of Makapu’u Lighthouse trail is completely empty, gates locked. March 25, 2020.
Trending Stories
IQAir: Los Angeles has lowest pollution in the world
UPDATE: 71 COVID-19 deaths reported in Nevada
Video
NEW: 11 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Clark County overnight, 71 deaths statewide
Henderson Police arrest CCSD teacher for alleged child luring
Video
I-Team Exclusive: Recovering COVID-19 patient shares her battle
Video