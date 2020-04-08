GALLERY: What Oahu’s landmarks look like amid stay-at-home order

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) - So far there haven’t been any major coronavirus outbreaks in rural parts of the country but lawmakers worry that rural hospitals could be overwhelmed if an outbreak were to happen. Washington reporter Jessi Turnure joins the conversation.