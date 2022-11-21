LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Several artists are revitalizing a part of downtown Las Vegas in a unique way.

The Bortolami gallery is holding its newest initiative at the long-boarded-up former Greyhound bus station at the Plaza. The space has been transformed with multiple paintings meant to represent “Americana” experiences. Many of those pieces of art are specifically tied to southern Nevada. Project director Kevin Kramer said has hopes that the project will bring new life to the area.

“We are really hoping it sort of just brings energy to this area. Actually that we can really engage the community in Vegas. With the exhibition, the people and just kind of bring this project to everyone here.”

The Bortolami exhibit runs until Feb. 26 and is open on Friday, Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6:00 p.m. It is free to the public.