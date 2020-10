LAS VEGAS (KLAS-TV) – The Henderson Events Center is taking shape faster than anyone expected.

Related Content Vegas Golden Knights and Henderson Silver Knights looking for in-arena talent

The construction teams are already two weeks ahead of schedule building a historic arena on the south side of the valley. 8 News Now stepped foot to see the fastest moving project and soon to be hot spot for minor league hockey in the City of Henderson.

8 News Now sports anchor Jon Tritsch has the story.