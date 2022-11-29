LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Lake Mead, located next to America’s adult playground of Las Vegas, has long been an escape from the sweltering summer heat for locals and tourists. But what if access to the lake changes? It’s going to happen sooner or later because of lowering lake levels. Now the National Park Service (NPS) has published several options it is considering that will be the path forward for “sustainable low water access” that benefits people, animals, and the environment.

The current options are laid out in a Nov. 2022 NPS newsletter titled, “Sustainable Low Water Access Plan/Environmental Assessment.” In it, the NPS details alternative plans for the future of five marinas — also referred to as boat ramps and boat launches. The lake officially has six designated launches: Hemenway Harbor, Boulder Harbor, Callville Bay, Echo Bay, Temple Bar, and South Cove. NPS appears to have dropped considering a future for Boulder Harbor and is only focusing on the other five.

“Previous planning did not anticipate the unprecedented rapid water level decline, and as such, a new plan/EA (environmental assessment) is needed to continue providing safe and sustainable access to the lake,” is written in the newsletter. The NPS said these plans are a viable option assuming Congress approves a 2023 disaster supplemental appropriation request from NPS. However, even NPS admits the approval status is unknown and the timeline is uncertain.

“Regardless of any potential boat ramp improvements, the park will continue to promote other recreation in the park such as nonmotorized recreation on Lake Mead,” NPS says. To do this it is clearly showing the public what was already approved back in 2019 as a Low Water Plan and three future options for each of the five boat launches going forward.

As of Tuesday, Nov. 29 Lake Mead is at 1,043.22 feet above sea level. This is 185.78 feet below its highest level and 2.51 feet above this past summer’s lowest level.

Hemenway Harbor

Hemenway Harbor at Lake Mead after being extended by the National Park Service. May 12, 2022 (Photo: National Park Service)

Hemenway Harbor is the largest of all the marinas at Lake Mead, so what happens here will have a major effect on the others. Current plans are to keep extending the launch ramp to a lake level of 950′. This includes moving the launch, roads, and utilities if the lake were to drop to 1,000′.

However, concept three from NPS would mean “no future concrete launch ramp extensions or relocations will be made.” This would include re-evaluating allowing motorized vessel access, removing all concessions, and removing facilities and infrastructure.

Echo Bay

Echo Bay at Lake Mead - July 2017 (KLAS)

Echo Bay along Northshore Road in the Overton Arm was once home to a vibrant party and boating scene. In 1962, a 54-room hotel was built which included a large conference room and restaurant called the Tail ‘o the Whale. At times around 300 boats were at the marina and there was even a landing strip for people to fly in or drop off people. The hotel closed in 2010 and has since fallen into severe neglect. Current access to Lake Mead is now more than a mile away.

The NPS concepts for Echo Bay are to either continue with the 2019 plan of extending the launch to an elevation of 1,000'. This, however, would include moving the launch ramp to nearby Pumphouse Bay.

Callville Bay

LAKE MEAD NRA, NV - JUNE 12: An aerial view of the Callville Bay Resort & Marina June 12, 2009 in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LAKE MEAD NATIONAL RECREATION AREA, NEVADA - JUNE 21: A "no fishing area" sign and a "no swimming" sign are posted in an area once underwater at the Callville Bay Marina on June 21, 2021 in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Nevada. The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation reported that Lake Mead, North America's largest artificial reservoir, dropped to just over 1,070 feet above sea level over the weekend, the lowest it's been since being filled in 1937 after the construction of the Hoover Dam. As a result of low lake levels, the National Park Service has had to close some boat launch ramps and use pipe mats to extend others temporarily. The declining water levels are a result of a nearly continuous drought for the past two decades coupled with increased water demands in the Southwestern United States. The drought has left a white "bathtub ring" of mineral deposits left by higher water levels on the rocks around the lake. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Callville Bay, also along Northshore Road, remains an active marina with full services and utilities. The 2019 plan said the marina could be moved to nearby Swallow Bay if the lake fell below 1,065' which has already happened. Concepts moving forward include closing the existing ramp and having the concessioner maintain a ramp. Another concept allows for the lake to drop to 950' before closing the launch.

South Cove

South Cove on the Arizona side of the lake is currently maintained privately with the approval of the National Park Service. One of the concepts being proposed would allow the launch ramp to remain until approximately 1,035'. Current predictions from the Bureau of Reclamation show this happening in May 2023.

Temple Bar

Temple Bar Marina is located in the Temple Basin on the Arizona side of eastern Lake Mead. This is a full-service marina with facilities and utilities. The 2019 plan allows for operations and launch ramp extensions to an elevation of 950'. One of the concepts being considered does include closing this marina and launch ramp and not allowing any activity there until the lake were to rise to 1,070'.

How To Get Involved

The National Park Service will host three in-person public meetings and one virtual public meeting in December. The NPS says these meetings are being held to share information about the plan/EA and planning process, gather input, and answer questions from the public.

The first meeting is being held in Meadview, AZ close to South Cove. It will be at the Meadview Clinic Association Building on Dec. 6.

The second meeting is being held at the Bureau of Reclamation Conference and Training Center in Boulder City on Dec. 7.

The third meeting will be on Dec. 8 at the Kingman, AZ Office of Tourism.

The final meeting is scheduled for Dec. 14 and will be a virtual (online) meeting (link active during the meeting) beginning at 4 p.m. PDT.