LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — From fire departments to police to emergency medical technicians, first responders play an essential role in the Las Vegas community as the first to react to dangerous situations.

“They all work together to help save the world and make sure everyone is safe and healthy,” said Xavier Trailor, a fifth grader from Somerset Academy North Las Vegas.

Along with first responders, news crews are some of the first on the scene of perilous events. Mitchell Boisseau, the dean of students at Somerset Academy, invited the crew from 8NewsNow.com to participate in the school’s First Responder Day.

“Throughout the pandemic, you delivered us the news,” said Boisseau, “You put yourself and your family at risk, so in my opinion it was absolutely mandatory for 8 News Now to show up and that’s why I asked for you to be here personally.”

Boisseau organized the event and said he wants to make a difference in the lives of his students.

“[The event is meant to] inspire our kids to do more than what they think they can do and see themselves in what these workers do,” Boisseau said.

Boisseau said the event is to show students that their future is limitless.

“There are a lot of jobs out there that are trying to help other people in our state and country,” said Katelyn Reardon, a 3rd grader at Somerset Academy.

Many of the students left the event with a new goal, Boisseau said, becoming a news reporter.