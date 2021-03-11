Future brighter for local small businesses after surprise Zoom call

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Throughout the past year, small businesses across Las Vegas have struggled to make ends meet. Many have applied to the Pandemic Emergency Technical Support (PETS) grant to stay afloat.

“I’ve gone through all my savings, every bit of it,” shared Deborah Montoya, owner of beloved Henderson shop Antique Rose Florist.

She opened her family-run business in 1979 and says she’s never gone through anything like the past year, missing out on dozens of events and tens of thousands of dollars.

“I’ve experienced everything for 42 years, and this has just been the worst,” Montoya said.

Like her, Aaron Klafter-Phillips works an aspect of the events industry, running a boutique catering company called Chef KP Creations, which specializes in everything from private dinners to large events. Due to initial shutdowns, he lost out on nearly $40,000 over a three-month period.

“It definitely crumbled us pretty quickly right off the bat,” said Klafter-Phillips. “I totally understood from my standpoint, but at the same time, it was one of the biggest blows I’ve ever taken.”

Although it’s been difficult, neither of them gave up hope.

“I’ve worked too hard to be where I am today,” said Montoya, “and I’m not giving it up.”

And this week, both got a surprise Zoom with the best news.

Gov. Steve Sisolak called them on Zoom to let them know they would be receiving the PETS grant, which is $10,000.

“I’ve waited so long. I’ve spent six months checking my email, praying that it would come through,” said Klafter-Phillips, “so, it was a very nice, awestruck moment.”

Montoya said, “I got the call yesterday, and to get that grant, all I’m here to say is ‘thank you.'”

They plan to use the money for payroll, PPE, repairs and to lay a foundation for the future of their businesses.

In February, Sisolak signed Assembly Bill 106, which allocated $50 million more to the program. That money will allow the Treasurer’s Office to continue to process thousands of pending applications.