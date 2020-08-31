Furloughed workers guaranteed benefits in agreement from Culinary, MGM, Caesars

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Furloughed workers got some good news Monday as negotiations produced new agreements between the Culinary and Bartenders Unions, MGM Resorts International and Caesars Entertainment.

Family health benefits will remain in place until 2021, even if workers are currently laid off, according to a Culinary Union news release. Also, workers will be able to return to their jobs with full seniority as business recovers.

The agreements cover 36,000 unionized hospitality workers employed at 22 hotels and casinos on the Las Vegas Strip.

Among the key negotiated protections:

Continued no-monthly premium and full-family healthcare through the Culinary Health Fund for furloughed workers through March 1, 2021.

2-year recall rights for union workers who were laid off as a result of COVID-19, which means they can return to their same jobs with full seniority as business improves. Employees not recalled back to work will still be eligible for unemployment benefits.

10 paid days for quarantine initiated by the Southern Nevada Health District or the Employer.

No attendance points/discipline to any worker who calls out sick or who is in quarantine because of COVID-19 symptoms.

An opportunity for workers to work in a different job if more employees are needed.

The possibility of an unpaid leave of absence for up to 6 weeks for workers, if they wish to request one.

Training for managers on responding to workers when they come forward with positive test results for the virus.

“Behind every worker is a family, and we are proud to have partnered with MGM Resorts and Caesars Entertainment during this difficult time to ensure workers are protected during this pandemic and are not left behind when the economy recovers,” said Geoconda Argüello-Kline, Secretary-Treasurer for the Culinary Union.

“We are doing all that we can to get our employees back to work as soon as possible,” said MGM Resorts CEO and President Bill Hornbuckle. “We’re all in this together, and I have no doubt that we will emerge stronger and more successful than ever on the other side.”

Tom Reeg, CEO of Caesars Entertainment, said, “This agreement is an important step in continuing to ensure our team members and their families are protected during these unpredictable times.”

The agreement with MGM Resorts protects 24,000 workers employed in Las Vegas throughout MGM Resorts International casino resorts: ARIA, Bellagio, Excalibur, Luxor, MGM Grand, MGM Grand Laundry, Mandalay Bay (including Delano), The Mirage, New York-New York, Park MGM, Signature, and Vdara.

The agreement with Caesars Entertainment covers 12,000 hospitality workers at Caesars Entertainment, Inc. casino resorts in Las Vegas: Bally’s Las Vegas, Caesars Laundry, Flamingo Las Vegas, Harrah’s Las Vegas, Paris Las Vegas, Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, The Cromwell, The LINQ Hotel + Experience, Caesars Palace (including Nobu Hotel), and the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino.