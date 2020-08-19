Funeral procession, services planned for Metro officer who died from COVID-19

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A funeral procession for Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Erik Lloyd will begin at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Traditionally, large numbers of police have taken part in processions for officers that died in the line of duty, which could tie up traffic along the route.

Lloyd, who died from COVID-19 in late July, was often at the center of efforts to help officers and their families as president of the Injured Police Officers Fund (IPOF).

Metro released the route Tuesday, along with a statement about restricted access and plans to view services on a livestream at 10 a.m. from a Henderson church.

The procession, marked with a green line on the map below provided by Metro, will begin at Palm Mortuary, located at 1325 N. Main Street, and travel southbound on Main Street to Washington Avenue before getting on I-15 South.

The procession will exit Spring Mountain Avenue and travel along Mel Torme Way before turning onto the Las Vegas Blvd. at Resorts World. It will continue south along Las Vegas Blvd. to the I-215 East, then north on US-95, exiting at Russell Blvd. where services will begin at 10 a.m. at Central Christian Church, 1001 New Beginnings Drive in Henderson.

Only invited family and guests will be in attendance. Media will not be allowed on church grounds.

Lloyd had worked with the Metro for nearly 30 years and was known for his role as president of the IPOF, an organization that raises money for the families of fallen officers. Most recently, he worked to raise funds for injured Officer Shay Mikalonis, who was shot during a protest on the Las Vegas Strip.

The service will be livestreamed at the following link:

https://webcasting.cashmanpro.com/cp/watchliveevent.cfm?eventID=195591

The procession is expected to leave the church at noon, where Lt. Lloyd’s family will hold a private graveside service at Palm Northwest Cemetery, located at 6701 N. Jones.