Funeral held for Crystal Sanchez, Metro Police officer who died from lung cancer

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A funeral was held Monday for Metro Police Officer Crystal Sanchez. Sanchez, a veteran, battled lung cancer. Loved ones say she was exposed to hazardous chemicals while serving overseas.

Crystal’s service was streamed online.

The I-Team first shared the young mother’s story back in July. Captain Dori Koren says Sanchez remained positive and courageous even after she was told she just had months to live.

“Crystal never lost hope,” Captain Koren said. “She never quit fighting. She never became apathetic. She never forfeited her positive attitude. And perhaps most importantly, Crystal continued to find purpose in every moment of life even as her future became increasingly more uncertain.”

Sanchez leaves behind a husband, a fellow Metro officer, who she married from her hospital bed days before she passed, and a young daughter named Evelyn.

Courtesy: LVMPD/GoFundMe

One of her main priorities during her final days was to make sure Evelyn would be taken care of and receive a college education. Many 8 News NOW viewers donated to the fund set up for the child.

If you’d like to help, go here.