Funeral for longtime Channel 8 anchor Gary Waddell can be watched online today

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Longtime popular Channel 8 news anchor Gary Waddell will be interred at Palm Eastern Mortuary and Cemetery in Las Vegas Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021.

Waddell, 77, died on Sept. 2 at St. Rose Dominican Hospital – Siena Campus after suffering a heart attack while being treated for a breakthrough case of COVID-19. He was born in Davenport, Iowa on May 26, 1944.

Waddell began his career as a television reporter in Chicago and came to Las Vegas in 1971 where he became the longest-serving newscaster in the city. He worked for KLAS, Channel 8 for 32 years and became a familiar face and friend to many valley residents over those decades.

His obituary mentions his love of motorcycles, cars, road trips, the New York Times crossword puzzle, and Jeopardy.

A service of remembrance will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m. In-person attendance is private but the public is invited to view it at this link.

Waddell’s ashes will be placed in a granite bench that will be put under a shade tree at his parents’ gravesite at Palm Eastern Mortuary and Cemetery.

UNLV’s Greenspun College of Urban Affairs has established a Gary Waddell Scholarship. Contributions to this fund can be accepted at this link.