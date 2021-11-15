Funeral directors, morticians march as violent crime is on the rise

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The rise in violence has funeral directors and morticians speaking out and reminding the community about the impact deadly incidents have.

The National Funeral Directors and Morticians Association, came out Sunday to bring awareness to the recent influx of crime across the valley.

Local funeral homes slowly processioned through with empty hearses, and families who had lost loved ones to violence carried signs and posters with their family members’ pictures.

“We want to encourage the community to be aware of issues that take place day in and day out where young people and older people are dying from senseless violence in the community,” said Dr. Raymond Louis Giddens Jr.

About 100 people participated on foot, also driving by honking their horns and coming together for one common cause.

“I think it went really well for our first one and we are by no means going to stop at this point. we are going to continue doing what we do and try to bring this community together especially the youth and young adults of our community,” said Tyrone Seals, owner of Heritage Mortuary.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the Las Vegas community has seen a 67% increase in murders across the valley compared to last year.

The march that originally started on Owens was in the same area where a homicide took place this past week.

The organizers said they plan on opening a new funeral home in that area sometime next year.