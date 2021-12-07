Funeral arrangements set for UNLV student Nathan Valencia who died following fraternity boxing match

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Funeral preparations are underway for a UNLV student who lost his life following a fraternity boxing match in November.

The I-Team was the first to report on the incident involving 20-year-old Nathan Valencia, who his family says participated in the event for charity on Friday, Nov. 19.

The event was held by Kappa Sigma Fraternity at Sahara Event Center.

UNLV student Nathan Valencia and his parents. (Photo credit: Valencia family)

Valencia collapsed after the fight and was pronounced dead four days later, on Tuesday, Nov. 23.

According to the family, he suffered brain injuries which he could not recover from.

At the time Valencia was a junior at UNLV studying Kinesiology, and a former Bishop Gorman graduate.

Questions still remain on whether precautions were taken to protect boxing match participants involved in the fraternity boxing event.

(Courtesy: Valencia family)

Valencia was a registered organ donor and his family his organs will help at least eight people in need.

Funeral services have been scheduled by the family, for Sunday, Dec. 19 at 7:00 p.m. at Holy Spirit Catholic Church.

More information on Valencia’s funeral services is listed below.

Nathan Valencia (KLAS-TV)

Funeral Mass for Nathan Tyler Valencia