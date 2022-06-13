LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Funeral arrangements have been made for Las Vegas Metro Detective Justin Terry who was killed in a tragic accident on U.S. 95 Friday morning.

The 45-year-old husband and father of two will be laid to rest on Monday, June 20. His visitation will be held on Friday, June 17, and Saturday, June 17 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Palm Cheyenne Mortuary at 8400 W. Cheyenne Avenue. Terry’s funeral will be Monday at Central Christian at 10 a.m.

The detective served with Metro for 20 years.

He died near the Centennial Bowl project when a safety beam, hit by a passing tractor-trailer, fell on his car.

The accident is under investigation.



