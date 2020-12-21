Funds totaling $1M given to organizations helping Nevada’s immigrant families

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Thirteen community-based organizations that support Nevada’s immigrant communities have given out $1 million in funding.
The Esperanza Fund, established in August 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic to help families who don’t qualify for federal or state aid, just completed its fourth round of funding to the following 13 organizations:
- Asian Community Development Council
- ACTIONN
- Arriba Las Vegas Worker Center
- Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada
- CSN Foundation
- Dream Big Nevada
- Ethiopian Christian Fellowship Church
- Immigrant Home Foundation
- Make the Road NV
- Mi Familia Vota
- Progressive Leadership Alliance of Nevada
- REACH Las Vegas
- UNLV Diversity Initiatives
The organizations identify immigrant families most in need of emergency assistance for critical necessities such as housing, food and utilities.
The Esperanza Fund is working closely with the Governor’s Office for New Americans (ONA), created through Senate Bill 538, one of Governor Sisolak’s priority during the 2019 legislative session. ONA promotes opportunities for immigrants, refugees, and aspiring Americans to thrive in Nevada.
“First Lady Kathy Sisolak and I are proud of the commitment of the Governor’s Office for New Americans and the Esperanza Fund board to bring assistance to those impacted by COVID-19 who are otherwise ineligible for state or federal assistance,” said Gov. Steve Sisolak. “It is imperative we come together to support one another during these trying times. I am thankful for the donors who have invested in our community and to Duncan Lee for his leadership and donation that brings the total raised for the Fund to $1 million. We want to ensure that home means Nevada to every Nevadan, and we are grateful for all those involved in this important project.”
Organizations from both Northern and Southern Nevada have received funds from Esperanza.