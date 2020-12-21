Funds totaling $1M given to organizations helping Nevada’s immigrant families

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Thirteen community-based organizations that support Nevada’s immigrant communities have given out $1 million in funding.

The Esperanza Fund, established in August 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic to help families who don’t qualify for federal or state aid, just completed its fourth round of funding to the following 13 organizations:

Asian Community Development Council

ACTIONN

Arriba Las Vegas Worker Center

Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada

CSN Foundation

Dream Big Nevada

Ethiopian Christian Fellowship Church

Immigrant Home Foundation

Make the Road NV

Mi Familia Vota

Progressive Leadership Alliance of Nevada

REACH Las Vegas

UNLV Diversity Initiatives

The organizations identify immigrant families most in need of emergency assistance for critical necessities such as housing, food and utilities.

The Esperanza Fund is working closely with the Governor’s Office for New Americans (ONA), created through Senate Bill 538, one of Governor Sisolak’s priority during the 2019 legislative session. ONA promotes opportunities for immigrants, refugees, and aspiring Americans to thrive in Nevada.

“First Lady Kathy Sisolak and I are proud of the commitment of the Governor’s Office for New Americans and the Esperanza Fund board to bring assistance to those impacted by COVID-19 who are otherwise ineligible for state or federal assistance,” said Gov. Steve Sisolak. “It is imperative we come together to support one another during these trying times. I am thankful for the donors who have invested in our community and to Duncan Lee for his leadership and donation that brings the total raised for the Fund to $1 million. We want to ensure that home means Nevada to every Nevadan, and we are grateful for all those involved in this important project.”

Organizations from both Northern and Southern Nevada have received funds from Esperanza.