Funds still available to help tenants impacted by COVID-19 following first week of Nevada’s rental assistance program

CARSON CITY, Nevada (KLAS) — After the first week of the State of Nevada’s rental assistance program, significant funds remain available for renters who have been financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since the launch of the program last Monday, a total of 3,085 statewide applications had been submitted by tenants seeking assistance.

The CARES Housing Assistance Program is being administered by the Nevada Housing Division in coordination with Clark County Social Services, the Reno Housing Authority, and the Nevada Rural Housing Authority.

In Clark County, the program is being administered through a network of 14 community non-profits.

As of July 24, 1,963 applications had been submitted amongst the various entities. The Reno Housing Authority has received 688 applications for rental assistance, while the Nevada Rural Housing Authority has received 434 applications.

The majority of applicants are requesting between two and three months of assistance to cover missed rental payments that occurred during the eviction moratorium.

Payments are expected to start being dispersed to landlords over the next two weeks.

It is estimated that the State’s portion of the program will be able to cover 15,000 months of missed rent payments.

Tenants who have been financially impacted by COVID-19 and have missed rent payments are encouraged to visit housing.nv.gov to begin the application process. Applicants will be directed to the appropriate housing agency based on their county of residence.

Upon successful completion of the application, tenants will be notified upon approval and funds will be disbursed directly to the tenant’s landlord. Funds will be provided on a first-come-first-serve basis.

More information about the program can be found in both ENGLISH and SPANISH or by calling 211.

The Nevada 211 is a program of the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services committed to helping Nevadans connect with community services.