LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There’s a local effort underway to raise funds to build and stock a library in central Africa, and you can help by playing a round of rock, paper, scissors.

The effort is the brainchild of a kid entrepreneur, 8-year-old Justyn Boumah. He’s teamed up with the non-profit Tech Alley to host a Rock, Paper, Scissors Showcase for the cause Saturday, August 19 at Taverna Costera. Tech Alley hosts their own mixer from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and the competition is from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

It is the second “learning is fun” library. Boumah’s “Heroes and Hearts” organization built the first in Poland for Ukrainian refugees. Boumah described the economic imbalance in Africa and the need behind their mission.

“Some people are very rich, and all the rest are very poor,” Boumah said. “If you don’t have libraries, you are at a disadvantage.”

It’s part of Heroes and Hearts mission to educate and empower underserved communities through literacy.

Tech Alley CEO, Joshua Leavitt said tech alley is a non-profit focusing on bringing people together and making knowledge sharing simple. They host free events every 3rd Saturday in the Arts District.

Leavitt said their reason to get involved is all about entrepreneurship and celebrating people who turn ideas into action.

“We really want to highlight what Justyn is doing, especially at this young age,” Leavitt said.

“Let’s make something new, put all the pieces together and execute it and make a difference in people’s lives.”

Leavitt said libraries are the gateway to knowledge, and building more libraries around the world and exposing people to a new environment is huge.

Entry fees range from $9 to $39 dollars depending on age and group.

Boumah’s group is also asking for new, French language books for K-5th grade reading levels.