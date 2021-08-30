Fundraiser to help families with medically fragile children

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – An upcoming golf tournament will raise money to help families with medically fragile children in Southern Nevada.

The nonprofit Little Miss Hannah Foundation helps provide special equipment and medical supplies that are not typically covered by insurance to families whose children have rare diseases.

Carrie and Robert Ostrea started the Little Miss Hannah Foundation, in honor of their daughter, Hannah, who had a rare genetic disease, and needed special equipment, prior to her passing away at the age of three.

The family, with the support of our generous community, has been helping other families for ten years.

Their next fundraiser is the morning of September 11th at Painted Desert Golf Course. Half of all proceeds will go directly to the foundation, and to help raise awareness about special children.

“We call our Little Miss Hannah kids our VIPs,” said Jenny Krshul, the foundation’s executive director. “They really are very important people. On each tee box, there is a poster with their name, some fun facts about them and their rare disease diagnosis and golfers can learn, this is a real child with a personality and beautiful smile.”

