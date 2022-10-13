Metro police Officer Truong Thai was killed in a shooting with a suspect on Oct. 13, 2022. (Credit: LVMPD)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A fundraiser is scheduled to be held in an effort to help a Las Vegas police officer’s family following his death while on the job.

(Credit: The Injured Police Officers Fund)

Metro police officer Truong Thai, 49, was killed on Thursday morning after responding to a domestic disturbance involving Tyson Hampton, 24, on the east side of the valley, police said.

Officer Thai was shot in the torso and transported to Sunrise Hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

The Injured Police Officers Fund is hosting the fundraiser at the Nevada Coin Mart on Monday, Oct. 17, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Food and merchandise will be available at the fundraiser.

All proceeds will go towards the family of Officer Thai.

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo announced the death of Officer Thai on Thursday afternoon. He had been with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department since 1999.