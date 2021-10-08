Fundraiser started for CCSD teacher battling breast cancer

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— A fundraiser has been started to support around a Clark County School District fourth-grade teacher who is battling breast cancer.

A GoFundMe has been set up to rally in support of Ms. Kori Erskine who is battling breast cancer. The money would go towards her medical expenses. When all is said and done, Erskine’s out-of-pocket expenses will be roughly $20,000 over the course of two calendar years.

Fundraiser organizer Lindsay Alford says, “Kori is an amazing, generous friend to all who often works 3+ jobs throughout the year (teaching 4th grade, making/selling candles, walking on stilts at Margaritaville, dealing the WSOP, and teaching summer school). She needs to rest, heal and recover instead of overworking her body to make ends meet.”

So far, $10,700 had been raised out of a $15,000 goal.

“To add to her battle wounds, her insurance operates on a calendar year. Therefore, she will hit her out-of-pocket max twice in an 8-month period. That’s a grenade on any warrior’s budget,” Alford added.

