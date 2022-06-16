LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A fundraiser to help the family of a Metro Police detective killed last week will be held next Wednesday.

Detective Justin Terry, 45, was killed in a crash on June 10, when a steel beam fell on his unmarked police vehicle as he was driving in the southbound lanes of U.S. 95 near Centennial Parkway.

Metro Detective Justin Terry (Credit: LVMPD)

The Injured Police Officers Fund is holding a cookout and merchandise sales on Wednesday, June 22 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Nevada Coin Mart at Jones and Flamingo.

Detective Terry leaves behind a wife and two sons.

100% of proceeds earned at the fundraiser will go towards his family.

According to police, Terry was assigned to the homicide sex crimes bureau, sexual assault, and abuse section,

He joined the department in 2001 and started the Enduro program at the southeast area command making it possible for officers to ride dirt bikes in areas to reach the homeless.

Terry was also assigned to the sexual offender apprehension detail and worked with the U.S. Marshals task force.

Injured Police Officers Fundraiser for Det. Justin Terry