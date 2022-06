LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Adopt a Vet Dental Program (AAVD) held a fundraiser on Sunday at Ventano Italian Grill & Seafood, with proceeds going towards veteran dental care.

The AAVD aims to provide veterans in Nevada the potentially life-saving dental care they may be lacking.

The event was held 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information about AAVD, visit their website at this link.