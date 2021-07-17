Fundraiser held in memory of Metro Lt. Lloyd, Officer Swanger who died of COVID-19

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A fundraiser in memory of Erik Lloyd — a local police lieutenant who passed away last July after a battle with COVID-19 — was held by the Injured Police Officers Fund.

The fundraiser is also in memory of Metro police officer Jason Swanger, who died of complications from covid last month.

This is the second known Metro officer death related to COVID-19.

“We couldn’t do this without them, without the help of IPOF, Metropolitan Police Department, so anytime the community can come out and give to a family who’s lost their loved one this way, this is amazing and helpful,” said Angela Cordova, Swanger’s sister-in-law.

All proceeds go to help families of injured and fallen officers.