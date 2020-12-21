Fundraiser held for family of woman hit, killed while crossing street last week

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Emotional support was all around Sunday for the late Andrea Lopez de Casillas and her family as the 26-year-old, mother of two died this past week after being hit by a car while crossing the street.

An outdoor ceremony was held, where friends and family gathered to raise funds for the now deceased mother of two and her children. Tables were spaced out and there was a limited number of guests.

Family member Jose Garcia hosted the event at his home, noting that right now it’s all about family.

“It’s hard for me right now because she was a part of my family. We need to work together as a family to support these kids,” Garcia said.

A fundraising ceremony 🙏🏽 for Andrea Lopez de Casillas, the woman who was hit while walking across the street with her two young kids. We spoke with a family friend along with assemblyman @EdgarFloresNV. Full story at 11pm @8NN pic.twitter.com/J4AuLfhGDA — Madison Kimbro (@MADKIMBRO) December 21, 2020

Nevada State Assemblyman, Edgar Flores also joined the family and shared some words.

“The community is together because we know how expensive it is to bury a family member. Everybody is donating either food, money or whatever they can do to help this family in need,” Flores said.

Mindy Lloyd, Wife of late Metro Lt. Erik Lloyd, knows all too well what it’s like to endure sudden loss. She made a donation in hopes that she can help with the kid’s future.

“We want to be able to help with the funeral and we want to be able to help the kids with their future. We are talking about little babies here. They need counseling, they need medical help,” Lloyd said.

More than $10,000 was raised in Sunday’s event for Andrea. If you would like to donate, CLICK HERE.