Fundraiser held for family of Monet Garcia

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — A fundraiser was held Saturday for the family of Monet Garcia, the 12-year-old girl who was killed in a car crash with her father last Friday. Garcia is described as a bright and vivid girl who loved to ice skate.

Monet had only started skating about 3 years ago but got so good, she started competing and even coached the younger kids on the ice.

So for two hours Saturday night, People ice-skated at the fiesta casino’s ice rink in honor of Monet. What made the night even more special, Monet continues to make an impact by bringing together her loved ones, classmates, and something that’s rare — figure skaters and hockey players on the ice at the same time.

“This ice that we have here we share it with the hockey players, so it’s hockey and figure and of course those are kids that come in on our public hours and hardly ever do we get an opportunity to share the ice together,” said Marisa Martin — President Las Vegas Figure Skating Club. “She would’ve absolutely loved this. No doubt about it, the music the kids the laugher and the fun.”

People were encouraged to wear yellow in honor of her as they skated to a playlist of her favorite music. All the proceeds raised are going to Monet’s family to help them during this difficult time.