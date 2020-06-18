1  of  3
Fundraiser for injured officer Shay Mikalonis draws crowd

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Another fundraiser is being held Thursday for Las Vegas Metropolitan Officer Shay Mikalonis.

The 29-year-old officer was shot in the head earlier this month while on duty and his family says he is paralyzed from the neck down.

The fundraiser is at Big D’s Barbeque in Henderson on St. Rose Parkway near Eastern Avenue and will take place all day.

People can sign a banner at the restaurant. There are also banners at the Clark County Government Center in the rotunda area for people to sign.

If you would like to donate, and can’t make it to the fundraiser, you can visit this website.

