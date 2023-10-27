LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — For those diagnosed with breast cancer, officials from The Caring Place, an adult services program of the Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation, said the service offers emotional, physical, and financial support.

Every October, Southern Highlands residents hold a fundraiser to support the service, which offers 40 no-cost programs to women battling breast cancer, supporters said. The efforts include the Pink Tee Charity Golf Tournament at Southern Highlands.

“I think every single person has been touched and been affected by breast cancer in some way,” said Cindy Song, a Southern Highlands resident. “We need donations, we need awareness, and we need research.”

Millie Santos, the club manager at Souther Highlands recounted her experience with breast cancer, recalling her visit to a doctor at the age of 22. Initially, the visit was to weigh the options of a breast reduction procedure, but Santos said the appointment took a turn.

“During that visit, I found out I had an early stage of breast cancer,” Santos said. “I was shocked, scared, and thought my life was about to end.”

But Santos beat the illness, keeping the situation to herself until a recent health scare encouraged her to share her story.

“I realized how blessed I am to be here with all of you,” Santos said. “Thank you ladies for your continued support.”

Santos is one of the hundreds of Southern Nevada women each year who the organization said seeks support at The Caring Place.

“Once someone is diagnosed, they are in crisis. They don’t know how they’re going to pay rent or utilities,” said Stephanie Parker, vice president and director of marketing for Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation. “They can apply for grant funding through us, and we are able to help them with this money.”

The Caring Place also offers women wigs if they’re seeking that option during their treatment.

“The commitment that our members have and everyone comes out,” said Garth Gamble, golf professional at Southern Highlands Golf Club. “It’s fantastic to watch. I can’t tell you how many phone calls I get for donations for the charity.”