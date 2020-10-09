Funding will help track sex offenders in Nevada, officials say

A U.S. Department of Justice seal is displayed on a podium during a news conference. (Photo by Ramin Talaie/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Grants totaling nearly $900,000 will help law enforcement register and track sex offenders in Nevada, according to a Thursday news release.

US Attorney Nicholas A. Trutanich announced grants to the following organizations:

Nevada Department of Public Safety: $345,681

Shoshone-Paiute Tribes of the Duck Valley Indian Reservation: $390,575

Te-Moak Tribe of Western Shoshone: $150,000

The grants will be used to develop and improve systems to register and track sex offenders in the District of Nevada.

Funding will help law enforcement agencies meet the requirements of the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act (SORNA) and also help maintain the Dru Sjodin National Sex Offender Public Website.

“Citizens are better protected from sexual violence when jurisdictions follow SORNA’s standards,” said OJP Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Katharine T. Sullivan. “The Office of Justice Programs is committed to giving state, territory and tribal officials the resources they need to register and track sex offenders and prevent known threats in one community from posing new dangers to others.”

“These new grants will improve public safety in our district and across the country, helping law enforcement track sex offenders as they move into and out of Nevada,” said U.S. Attorney Trutanich. “Our office and our law enforcement partners are grateful to the Office of Justice Programs for continuing to provide resources for us to better serve our communities.”

About $16 million is being distributed to jurisdictions across the country to develop and enhance programs designed to implement the provisions of SORNA.

The U.S. Center for SafeSport will receive the $2.3 million Keep Young Athletes Safe grant to continue developing a comprehensive training and prevention program to prevent abuse in the athletic programs of the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee and related sports organizations.