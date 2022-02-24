LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark High School students got a special visit today from the U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. His visit put the spotlight how new funding will impact students.

About $800 million will be allocated to the Clark County School District very soon, according to Congresswoman Dina Titus. It’s on top of what gets assigned by the state and today students got a say about what matters to them.

Clark High School students spent part of their school day with Cardona and Titus.

“The students were a little freaked out because there were cameras in our face, but they did well,” said Clark senior Sophie Hoffman.

The visit was to get a firsthand look at how students were handling their return to the classroom after remote learning, and to get a better picture of the importance of extracurricular activities.

Informal chat – @SecCardona @repdinatitus are addressing school issues with @ClarkChargers students. What’s working and what needs to change to improve education. @8NewsNow pic.twitter.com/sWPE7nJ0wp — Christian Cázares (@Cazaresreports) February 24, 2022

“It’s so important now knowing that the pandemic has robbed the time they had to be involved with their peers,” Cardona said. “Hearing directly from the students and how important the funding is going into the district so that these activities continue.”

As the group of leaders explored the campus on Arville Street and Pennwood Avenue, Cardona and Titus dropped in during class time and sat in on lectures. Later, they held a discussion with students about their experience with school activities.

But the bigger concern was staffing shortages.

“Use American Rescue Plan to incentivize and get educators to stay in the profession but also let’s get retired teachers — giving them a good pay and not harming their retirement,” Cardona said.

Cardona said a long-term solution to get more teachers in the future was already in the works at this high school.

“Raise your hand if you are going to be a teacher.”

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona and U.S. Rep. Dina Titus at Clark High School on Thursday. (Christian Cazares / KLAS)

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona speaks with a student at Clark High School on Thursday. (Christian Cazares / KLAS)

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona and U.S. Rep. Dina Titus at Clark High School on Thursday. (Christian Cazares / KLAS)

“First time I walk into a classroom with high school students who are studying to become teachers led by a teacher that is helping them get connected to UNLV,” Cardona said.

For now, activities like music are expected to be enhanced by the funding and help bring a sense of normalcy back from the pandemic.

“Extracurricular activities is a big thing,” Hoffman said. “I hope budgets stay and maybe grow because it’s a big deal we have activities that stay.”

The allocated funds will go into the district and will be determined how it will be distributed.

The principal at Clark High School believes this new round of money will bring more opportunities for students.