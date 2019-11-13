First ever ‘Donut Fest’ in Las Vegas this weekend

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Donut lovers have the opportunity to celebrate their favorite sweet treat at Las Vegas’ first-ever “Donut Fest” this Sunday, Nov. 17. Hofbräuhaus Las Vegas and Eatertainmint Events are teaming up to host the festival.

Guests are invited to sample donuts, enjoy beer, coffee and more at the fun-filled and tasty event. There will be a donut eating contest sweetened by Pinkbox Doughnuts, and plenty of sample treats from vendors, including: Pinkbox Doughnuts®, Secret Creamery, Golden Puffs, Carl’s Donuts, Sisters’ Organics, Glaze Doughnuts, The Dapper Doughnut, Donut Bar, Vegas Cake Pops, Cookies by Dolce, Ela’s Vintage Doughnuts and Real Donuts #1.

General admission tickets are on sale for $35 and include:

event access from 3 to 5 p.m.,

one donut sample from each booth,

a 17 ounce Hofbräu beer,

a voting ballot to name Vegas’ Favorite Donut,

non-alcoholic beverage samples,

photobooth opportunities,

entry into the donut-eating contest

Tickets for kids and designated drivers are available for $25.

There will also be giveaways for a chance to win free donuts for a year from Pinkbox Doughnuts®, Secret Creamery, Golden Puffs, Sisters’ Organics, Glaze Doughnuts, The Dapper Doughnut, and Donut Bar.

The festival is sponsored by Hofbräuhaus Las Vegas, Vegas Balloon, Photobooth X, Reign and Food + Travel.

To buy tickets for Donut Fest Las Vegas, click here. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Hospitality Fund.