LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The new and 13th Cox Innovation Lab debuted today, July 26, inside of the Andre Agassi Boys and Girls Club of Southern Nevada.

The Cox Innovation Lab has robots for STEM activities, 3D printing, and 20 computers that kids will have access to for homework help, all thanks to a $20,000 grant from Cox’s James M. Cox Foundation.

Kids will be able to cycle through different activities and peer-led classes while staff from the Boys and Girls Club of Southern Nevada say it is an effort to advance computer literacy while having fun.

Kids and teens interact with high tech offerings at new Cox Innovation Lab at Andre Agassi Boys and Girls Club of Southern Nevada (KLAS/ Lauren Negrete)

Kids and teens interact with high tech offerings at new Cox Innovation Lab at Andre Agassi Boys and Girls Club of Southern Nevada (KLAS/ Lauren Negrete)

Kids and teens interact with high tech offerings at new Cox Innovation Lab at Andre Agassi Boys and Girls Club of Southern Nevada (KLAS/ Lauren Negrete)

Kids and teens interact with high tech offerings at new Cox Innovation Lab at Andre Agassi Boys and Girls Club of Southern Nevada (KLAS/ Lauren Negrete)

The resource is for members and will be open during clubhouse hours.

The public is invited to the ribbon-cutting ceremony today at 1p.m.

Superbowl champion Malcolm Mitchell of the Patriots will be there to help.

For more information on the Andre Agassi Boys and Girls Club of Southern Nevada, visit their website.