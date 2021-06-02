Fully-reopened Las Vegas is bouncing back, but experts say a complete economy recovery will take time

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Locals and tourists alike are taking full advantage of Las Vegas being 100% open again.

It is clear business is booming. Crowds of people are gambling in the casinos on the Las Vegas Strip and partygoers are filling Fremont Street, but experts say our economy still needs about 12 months to fully bounce back.

Step inside Starburst Parlor, a Keto bakery on West Charleston Boulevard in Las Vegas, and it is like a trip back in time. Completing the 1950’s feel is a dial telephone, pastel cookware and vintage decor.

“It’s a blessing,” said Jill Shlesinger, owner of Starburst Parlor.

Shlesinger bakes Keto-friendly creations, and she hopes to open her store soon. But this was not always part of her plan.

“I was a general manager for 11 years on the Strip. And then when the pandemic hit, it all ended,” Shlesinger said.

Like many, Shlesinger started from scratch due to the COVID-19 shutdown. But she is looking forward to a business boom now that Las Vegas is fully reopen again.

“Vegas coming back is the best thing that could ever happen to our city,” Shlesinger said.

Crowds are now coming to town — but when will our economy see the results of this rebound?

Jeremy Aguero, Principal Analyst for Applied Analysis

“We still have some work to do to get back to something we would say is pre-COVID-19 normal,” said Jeremy Aguero, Principal Analyst for Applied Analysis.

Aguero says getting to those normal levels will take about one year, partly because businesses that are in the process of reopening are dealing with hiring and supply chain problems.

“There is no bad part of the fact that our economy is reopening, let me be clear about that,” Aguero said. “But there are challenges that come with the speed at which we’re reopening.”

Aguero expects the issues to be short-lived, and Shlesinger is ready to serve up some tasty treats.

“I can’t wait to open my doors and welcome them into my new home,” Shlesinger said.

Aguero adds that another reason our full rebound will take about one year is because we still need conventions to come to Las Vegas. Aguero says business travelers tend to spend more and international travelers tend to stay in town longer.