Full vegan market caters to those eating plant-based food

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you have certain dietary restrictions, it can be difficult to shop in a common grocery store, especially if you don’t eat meat or dairy products.

That’s what prompted two business owners to open the Las Vegas valley’s first all vegan market. They felt it was important to offer — not only good food choices — but some expert advice at their Veg-In-Out Market.

The market opened in December 2019 as the only all vegan store in Las Vegas. Erick and Kaiti Rogers said they wanted to offer food items that couldn’t easily be found in grocery stores.

“When you go to a store there’s always a little part that’s vegan but here it’s all vegan,” Erick Rogers said.

The market also helps support the Las Vegan food bank so vegans who are in need can get the food they eat without compromising their commitment to a cruelty-free way of living and eating.