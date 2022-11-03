LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Frank Sinatra Drive and Russell Road loop will be fully closed in both directions for maintenance.

Starting Sunday, Nov. 6 at 11 p.m. until Friday, Nov, 11 at 8:30 a.m., the loop will be closed for 24 hours a day.

The loop will then reopen in both directions until Sunday, Nov. 13 at 11 a.m. when it will reclose in both directions, 24 hours a day, until Tuesday, Nov. 15 at 8:30 a.m.

According to Clark County, the loop closure is due to the replacement of worn pavement and the installation of Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) conduit for coordination of traffic signal timing.

There will be business access only on Frank Sinatra Drive southbound from Reno Avenue however, it will be fully closed between the Russell Road overpass and the Russell Road intersection.

The I-15 northbound exit to Frank Sinatra Drive will remain open.