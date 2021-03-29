Full, close-contact sports to resume under Gov. Sisolak’s latest emergency directive

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KLAS) — Full and close-contact sports may resume under Gov. Steve Sisolak’s latest emergency directive. This was made possible after his Medical Advisory Team supported the move with their latest recommendations.

Organized leagues, clubs and associations must implement a Preparedness and Safety Plan, as well as certain testing and mitigation measures. These will allow them to resume competitions, games, matches or league play.

State officials encourage groups that practice full-contact sports to coordinate with their local health authorities to develop plans.

If you are participating in full-contact sports not organized through a recreational league, club or association, you are not required to be tested beforehand or submit a plan.

The guide provides a list of full-contact sports, including but not limited to:

Football

Rugby

Wrestling

Boxing

Ice hockey

Group cheer

Group dance

Basketball

Water polo

Martial arts

This directive goes into effect on March 30.